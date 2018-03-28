Hina Khan shared Hot pics with Boyfriend Rocky: See Pics

Hina Khan is spending some quality time with Rocky.Television’s famous bahu Hina Khan had recently gone to Dubai to walk the ramp for a fashion show (Dubai Fashion League – Season 2).

Ever since they made their relationship official, both Hina and Rocky have become more candid about sharing their PDA moments on social media. The couple, who are quite active on Instagram post mushy pictures from their romantic getaways for their fans.

Hina Khan has posted smoking hot pictures of her along with beau and their chemistry seems to be getting better by the day. She captioned her Dubai holiday pics, “The desert is like a huge hourglass, millions of moments from time to time, here goes my addition into its vault! Lost for another lifetime just like I got lost in its serenity and depth …cruising .. connecting .. with this ethereal absolution! Thank you @visit.dubai for this phenomenal experience.”

