UAE court issued jail term and deportation against ex. lovers for this

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of Appeal has upheld the suspended three-month jail term and deportation issued by the low court against a young man and woman convicted of exchanging nude photos on WhatsApp.

The duo was initially referred to the Ras Al Khaimah criminal court for exchanging their nude pictures and having consensual sex out of wedlock.

Court records showed that the 19-year-old man – an Asian – threatened to defame the 20-year-old woman – also an Asian – and post her nude pictures on social media if she severed her ties with him.

When alerted about the threat, the woman’s mother lodged a complaint against him with the RAK Police. The cops immediately took action and detained the suspect, who later proved to be in a relationship with the woman’s daughter.

Also Read: New super-car joins Dubai police’s car fleet: See video

The man was referred to the RAK public prosecution, which charged him with exchanging nude photos with the woman when she was still a minor and trespassing her father’s house.

He was also accused of having consensual sex with her out of the wedlock and threatening to defame her by putting up her nude pictures on social media if she got married to any man other than him.

The public prosecution also charged the woman with exchanging her nude pictures with the suspect, having consensual sex with him the suspect out of wedlock, and assisting him to trespass her father’s house.