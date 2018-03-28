Know everything about the symbols and traditions of Easter

Easter is a deeply religious holiday for all Christians around the world. Easter is celebrating for the commemoration of the day Jesus arose from the dead after the Crucifixion. It has also become a highly commercial event, full of chocolate rabbits, decorated Easter baskets, and colorful eggs. And, of course, there’s the Easter Bunny, dropping off baskets of treats in the middle of the night to delight children everywhere on Easter morning.

In this article, you can get to know about the most prominent secular symbols of Easter celebration.

EASTER BUNNY

The Bible makes no mention of a long-eared, short-tailed creature who delivers decorated eggs to well-behaved children on Easter Sunday. Although the Easter bunny has become a prominent symbol of Easter.

The exact origins of this mythical mammal are unclear. According to some sources, the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws.” Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs. Eventually, the custom spread across the U.S. and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests.

EASTER EGGS

The egg, an ancient symbol of new life, has been associated with pagan festivals celebrating spring. From a Christian perspective, Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection. Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century, according to some sources.

EASTER EGG HUNTS AND EGG ROLLING

In the U.S White House Easter Egg Roll, a race in which children push decorated, hard-boiled eggs across the White House lawn, is an annual event held the Monday after Easter. The first official White House egg roll occurred in 1878 when Rutherford B. Hayes was president.

The event has no religious significance. Although some people have considered egg rolling symbolic of the stone blocking Jesus’ tomb being rolled away, leading to his resurrection.

CRIME FOR EASTER

In Norway, a tradition called ‘Paskekrim’ or ‘Easter crime’ followed where folks catch up on crime thrillers, mystery shows, and detective novels. Its roots are unclear but, channels even release crime specials during this period and it has been celebrated in the country since the 1920s.

EASTER CANDY

Among the most popular sweet treats associated with this day are chocolate eggs, which date back to early 19th century Europe. Eggs have long been associated with Easter as a symbol of new life and Jesus’ resurrection. Another egg-shaped candy, the jelly bean, became associated with Easter in the 1930s (although the jelly bean’s origins reportedly date all the way back to a Biblical-era concoction called a Turkish Delight).