Lakhs of stores closed due to “Sealing drive” in Delhi

A public rally will be held here on Wednesday to protest against the sealing drive, results permanent closure of thousands of stores across the National Capital. At least one lakh people are estimated to participate in the demonstration against the Supreme Court’s order to seal all illegal commercial establishments in the city.

Lakhs of shops in up to 2,500 markets will be closed and a public rally. The participation with the rally considered a bigger one, in related activities and participation. 20 industrial areas and 20,000 transporters have also joined the shutdown call demanding that the Center bring forth a bill or an ordinance to stop the sealing drive.

CTI Convener Brijesh Goyal and head Subhash Khandelwal said “The March 28 shutdown will be a historic one as it has been supported by all political parties, traders’ associations, as well as more than 2000 other small and large-scale organizations”.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/23/delhi-high-court-grants-bail-to-karti-chidambaram-in-inx-media-case.html

The markets to remain closed on Wednesday include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Connaught Place, Gandhi Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Naya Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Lajpatrai Market, Kashmiri Gate, Preet Vihar, Shahadra, Krishna Nagar, Janak Puri, Tilak Nagar, Model Town and many more.

According to CTI, more than 4000 shops have been closed in the last three months, but no solution has been provided to those who lost their employment and businesses because of the sealing drive.