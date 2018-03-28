Man ask women for sex: Says it’s the only option to save him from poisoning

A 24-year-old man from New Zealand has admitted in court that he forced a woman to perform sexual acts on him by claiming that he had been poisoned and would only survive if he sweated it out in a “particular way”.

As reported the man showed up at the woman’s house red-faced, bent over, and clutching his ribs saying he had been forced to drink a vial of toxin. He said that the culprit had flown overseas with the antidote and that he would only survive if he sweated it out in the following 48 hours.

She suggested that he went on a run but he explained that he could only sweat it out through sex. This was then corroborated by an email from an unknown sender that the victim received. At that point, sincerely believing that the man’s life was on the line, she consented to the acts.

Obviously, if you are the kind of scumbag that would take advantage of a woman in such a way, you wouldn’t stop at 48 hours. The woman started receiving more emails threatening to harm the people she loved if she didn’t continue performing sexual acts on the man. She was also told that she should allow him to film her being molested and that if she didn’t agree to the demands, semi-naked pictures of her would be posted on the Internet. Bizarrely, she was also promised a car and money.

The woman realized that the man was really behind the emails and confronted him. And since the only refuge of such pathetic men is violence, he assaulted her by grabbing her arm, twisting it behind her back, and knocking her to the ground. She reported him to the police and he pleaded guilty to “sexual connection induced by threat” and “male assaults female”. He will be sentenced on May 25.

This contemptible man preyed on the naivety of this young woman by using the too-common myth parroted by arm-chair nutritionists and alt-medicine peddlers that sweating detoxifies the body. Sweat is almost exclusively water, released by the skin to regulate the body’s temperature. Toxins are dealt with by the kidneys and intestines and then expelled through feces and urine. Sweating feels good but it is not how our bodies deal with dangerous substances.

