Modi government to open Atal Tinkering Labs in 30,000 schools

Narendra Modi government to open 30,000 Atal Tinkering Labs

To emerging technologies like Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 3D and Robotics among school students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is mulling to open Atal Tinkering Labs in 30,000 schools across the country in next 3 years, said a top government official.

Also Read : Modi Govt plans to convert major Railway stations into World class transit hubs

Atal Tinkering Labs offers educational and learning – ‘do it yourself’ kits – and equipment on science, electronics, robotics, open source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers and computers. The labs are being created within schools by Atal Innovation Mission under the guidance of central government think-tank Niti Aayog, where young students from class 6th to class 12th get hands-on experience in advanced technologies.

“As many as 2400 schools across the country had already been selected to set up Atal Tinkering Labs and we will take this number to 30,000 in next three years,” said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, adding that “India’s growth for the next few decades will depend on the innovations coming out of these tinkering labs.