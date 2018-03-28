Nazriya making a comeback with Fahadh Faasil to Mollywood

The actress, who has been away from showbiz since her wedding to Fahadh Faasil, returned to acting with Anjali Menon’s upcoming film with Prithviraj. While the film’s release is eagerly awaited, she has donned the role of a producer.

Third Party Image Reference

Cinematographer-director Amal Neerad and Fahadh Faasil are coming together once again. The yet-to-be-named film has gone on the floors in Vagamon.

The film is being produced by Amal Neeard’s ANP and Fahadh Faasil-owned Nazriya Nazim Productions.

Rumours that the movie will be shot in one schedule, after which both Amal and Fahadh will resume their duties for Trance. Aishwarya Lekshmi is reported to play the female lead.

