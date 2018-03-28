North Korea and China about to tight the knot of trustworthy

The recent visit of north Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the China strengthens the relation between each countries. Mr. Kim’s visit provides the information that his first visit to a foreign country, since after he taken the power.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and his Chinese Xi Jinping sought to tight the knot between the long-time allies despite a recent chill as both countries on Wednesday confirmed Mr. Kim’s secret trip to Beijing this week.

The visit shows Beijing and Pyongyang’s efforts to showing they support each other ahead of Mr. Kim’s planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

Mr. Kim made the unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday at Mr. Xi’s invitation, was in his first trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011.

Mr. Xi held talks with Mr. Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and he and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for Mr. Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said.

Official reports from both countries portrayed in effusive terms warm ties between the two leaders in an effort to downplay recent tensions in relations over Mr. Kim’s development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

In these reports, “Kim reaffirms the traditional friendship between the two countries as if nothing had ever happened, when the relationship had plummeted to unprecedented lows,” said Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.