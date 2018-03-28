Raniganj: one person had died and five police officers sustained injuries

At West Burdwan’s Raniganj, on Monday witnessed for the clash between two community members, lost one of the lives and wounded several police officers.

18 people have been detained under Section 144 (prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area) of the CrPC has been imposed and heavy police force deployed at Raniganj, said police. “Though the situation is normal as of now, police picketing will continue for some time,” said L N Meena, Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate, adding that one person has died during the clash.

State Labor Minister Moloy Ghatak, reported that Mahesh Mandal (50) has died during the clash on Sunday. While Asansol-Durgapur Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury was wounded when agitators used a bomb at him, officer in-charge Pramit Ganguly suffered with minor head injuries.

On Monday, reported one dead and five police officers suffered injuries when members of two communities clashed at Raniganj in West Burdwan over a Ram Navami rally taken out under the banner of Ram Navami Udyapan Committee. Both BJP and VHP supporters co-operated in the rally. The clash had been started when the rally entered to a muslim occupied area where them prevented the rally from Hindu singing.

BJP’s Asansol MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was at Raniganj on Monday, alleged that police intervention had led to the violence in Raniganj.

On Monday, after the clash in Raniganj, Supriyo had tweeted: “The Goons from Minority community came, slaughtered and was given a safe haven to escape. The entire nation needs to know how dirty a politics of Appeasement Mamta Govt is playing in.”

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed at Beldi village in Purulia, where one person was hacked to death on Sunday over a Ram Navami rally.