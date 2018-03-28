Shami threatened her? what really happened when Shami met wife, Jahan

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami threatened her as well as refused to see her. She was in Delhi to see the Indian Pacer. Jahan was in Delhi to meet Shami after the fast bowler met with a road accident and suffered wounds.

“I had come to see Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said ‘I will see you in court now’,” Jahan told.

Both of them are currently fighting a legal battle regards the case of extra-marital affairs. Hasin Jahan accused Mohammed Shami on the suspicion of extra-marital affairs.

Shami suffered a minor injury on his forehead after the accident. His car collided with a truck on March 24 while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.

Jahan and Shami are currently fighting a legal battle after the former accused the latter of having extra-marital affairs.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/27/cricketer-instruct-cameramen-on-ball-tampering.html

“Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard,” Jahan added.

Shami suffered a minor injury on his forehead after his car collided with a truck on March 24 while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.

“My fight is against what he has done to me. But I do not want him to get hurt physically. He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband,” Jahan had said on Monday.

Shami has been labeled under various bailable and non-bailable offences, including an attempt to murder, after Jahan’s complaint.The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India cleared Shami’s central contract last week after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption

charges levelled by Jahan.Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with her allegation against Shami.