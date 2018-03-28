Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is best known for playing Gopi Bahu in the hit daily soap ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ got the shock of her life this morning when she found out that her bank account has been hacked.

Around Rs 16,000 had been transferred from her account this morning.

The actress told “I just learnt about it today morning while checking my inbox. I got a message that Rs 16K has been transferred. I did not shop and then I realised that my account has been hacked. The message indicated that it was transferred somewhere in San Francisco. I got my account blocked and I am resolving the issue. I just want to say that people need to be more careful while using their credit cards. And they should be more protective about their passwords.”

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity has reported bank fraud case. Earlier in 2017, another popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta too had faced a similar situation when he reported that his bank account was hacked.

Also Read: These Muslim Bollywood actors have Hindu life partners