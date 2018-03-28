The UAE government department is well known to have some of the best cars in the business, including a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, various McLarens and a Lykan HyperSport.

As per Al Jaziri Motors, the official dealer of Lamborghini cars in Abu Dhabi has announced that the Lamborghini Aventador Coupe has been added to the Ministry of Interior’s luxury fleet of vehicles.

The new Lamborghini Aventador will soon tour all seven emirates as part of the promotional campaign to introduce the car to the public.

See video: