sushma-swaraj-extends-helping-hands-to-palestinian-refugees

In a recent development, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced that India has decided to increase its annual contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. According to the ministry, India will contribute about $5 million from this year for a period of three years.

The ministry has released a statement saying that India has decided to increase its annual contribution during the extraordinary ministerial conference held in Rome on March 15 following a flash appeal made by the UNRWA. According to recent reports, UNRWA is currently facing a huge financial crisis. “This enhancement was made in the backdrop of the unprecedented financial crisis being faced by UNRWA, which has been delivering valuable public services to Palestine refugees around the world,” the statement said.

The ministry also lauded Sushma Swaraj’s commitment to provide more support to the UNRWA at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting on Palestine on September 19 last year. It can be also seen as the result of India’s increasing friendship with Palestine following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Palestine last month.