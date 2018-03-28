The Only One date Salman Khan Remembers In His Life

Bollywood is a world of fantasies. Bollywood breakups, affairs are common now.

As we all knew that Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is still single. It’s not a hidden secret that Salman madly loves his co-star, Katrina Kaif. Even though the relation went flop still Salman Khan has almost made us believe that the spark is still alive.

Once He revealed that he only remembers only one date and no doubt it’s her Birth date..!

“I am not good with dates, not good with dates at all. Seriously. The only one date I remember right now is Katrina’s birthday. Katrina’s birthday is on July 16” Salman said.

