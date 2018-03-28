Punjab Government on the decision that the student bodies’ elections will be held in universities and colleges across the state after the time of 34 years.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh declared that, “from the next academic year student union elections will be held in the universities and colleges in the state and the direct elections to student unions will now be held.”Congress had promised revival of student elections. We are fulfilling the promise”.

He stated that these election processes have been withheld over three decades in the past due to the strong reasons like disturbed law and order but with the state now walking back to peace and normalcy, these elections would take place regularly, as were being held in Punjab University, Chandigarh and Delhi University. The students’ union elections would be held in Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Punjabi University, Patiala and Punjab Technical University along with their affiliated colleges.

Amarinder prepared his government’s commitment to set up a Regulatory Authority to control and regulate all the functioning of all Private and Public Universities and Colleges in the State. A Group of Ministers was in the process of finalizing the draft after consultations with stakeholders.

Read More: Mamata on mission to form federal front to take on BJP without Congress

An Advisory Group contains eminent educationists to recommend measures to improve the qualities of higher education in the State was also under process, said the Chief Minister, listing out a series of initiatives taken by his government to improve the state’s education systems at both, school and college, university levels.

In 1984 the state government had banned the student union elections in the state due to militancy and turmoil in Punjab. From time to time in the past various political parties have been demanding the revival of student elections.

The Haryana Government has announced to hold the elections to the students bodies in Universities and colleges of the state from next session. Capt Bhupinder Singh OSD to CM Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had said that the state government decided to consent the conduct of elections to the student bodies from the next academic session 2018-2019.