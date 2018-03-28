These are the real names of Bollywood stars

Here is a list of Bollywood stars who went on to change their names as they thought their real names are not appealing. There are many Bollywood actors who have adopted more attractive screen names – mostly at the behest of producers and directors.

Sometimes actors changed their names because their original names were either old-fashioned or unattractive.

List of few Bollywood actors who changed their real name

Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry for the last 23 years. The superstar was actually named Abdul Rashid Khan by his grandmother. He was adopted by her and stayed with her until the age of 5. However, when SRK returned to his parents they changed his name to Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bhacchan

Did you ever know Big B’s real name is not as we know it! Born in Uttar Pradesh Amitabh’s real name was ‘Inquilaab’ inspired by the very famous phrase ‘inquilaab zindabad.

Aamir Khan:

Bollywood Perfectionist’s real name is Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan, which he shortened as Aamir Khan.

Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh belongs to a family of Bhavnanis and was named Ranveer Singh Bhavnani but he dropped his surname.

The reason he dropped the surname was that his name was too long with Bhavnani and Bollywood hates long names.

Rekha:

This beautiful actress was credited as Bhanurekha in many of her earlier films in which she appeared as a child artiste and later on reinvented herself to have an established long Bollywood career.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina changed her name from Kate Turquotte as this sounds more Indian and can be pronounced easily.

Preity Zinta:

Did you know that Preity Zinta’s original name is Preetam Zinta Singh?

Preetam Singh Zinta was the name that her parents chose. Priety had a boyish personality at young age and she was a tough girl but soon she realized she can’t enter the Bollywood with such name and changed it to Preity Zinta.

Saif Ali Khan:

Saif was named Sajid Ali Khan. In fact, that’s the name registered in his marriage certificate with Kareena Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar:

Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia is the real name of Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar. Bur for obvious length issue he opted for a different screen name.

Sunny Leone

Her aura so goes with the name Sunny and just the mere name of her excites us.Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra

