This hottest Mumbai model is the new sensation on social medias : See Pics

Shivani Singh is one of the popular model of Mumbai. Shivani was born in Mumbai in the year 1997. She loved modeling since childhood and today she is a famous model of Mumbai. She looks very beautiful and attractive to look at. Shivani is very active on social media too. On Shivani’s Instagram, there are more than 4 lakh followers.

Also Read : Actress Urmila Matondkar all set for a massive comeback ..!