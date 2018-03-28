this-is-what-rajinikanth-has-to-say-about-the-ongoing-strike-in-tamil-cinema

The Tamil film industry is going through a bad phase as the Tamil Film Producer Council has halted all production and post-production works as a protest against Digital Service Providers. The strike has reached the second week, forcing TFPC president Vishal to intervene. As per latest reports, the actor has met Superstar Rajinikanth and discussed the issue.

The meeting took place at Rajinikanth’s residence at Chennai. After the meeting, Vishal said that he has discussed the issue with the veteran actor and the latter has put forward some important suggestions. According to Vishal, Rajinikanth wants the TFPC to ensure that any decision must not diversely affect the workers and labour. The actor-turned-politician, who extended all sorts of support, has also asked Vishal to necessary steps so as to sort out the issues at the earliest.

ALSO READ: Neta Rajinikanth faces revolt, members threaten with resignation

It is also reported that Vishal had also met another actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan regarding the issue. The strike commenced on March 1 with the producers halting productions and demanding various reforms from the Digital Service Providers.