This pic will prove Aaradhya is an exact copy of Aishwarya Rai

Recently Photo of Aaradhya went viral on the internet. This picture only proves how the 6-year old is growing up to be exactly like her ever gorgeous mum.

Aaradhya pretty much enjoys accompanying Aishwarya to events and red carpets with Cannes red carpet marking her iconic debut.

Aaradhya is clicked while she is in the middle of a meal and she looks strikingly similar to her mother. Dressed in a white frock, she looks adorable as she feels shy. Bachchan also revealed that Aaradhya liked his advertisement where Big B makes funny faces.

While Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 102 Not Out, Aishwarya Rai is set to make the audience go crazy for her in Fanne Khan.