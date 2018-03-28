this-video-shows-us-airport-authorities-detaining-pakistan-prime-minister

In a shocking incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was detained and asked to undergo checking during a security procedure at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York. Abbasi was on a personal visit to the US.

According to sources, Abbasi reached New York to visit his sister who is in the city. However, on reaching security officials approached him and asked him to undergo various security procedures. A video has come out showing the Pakistan Prime Minister adjusting his shirt after undergoing various security checking procedures. Here is the video:

Source: MIRROR NOW

It must be noted that both America and Pakistan have not been enjoying the best of relationships following Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorists and militants who are fighting in Afghanistan. Later, Pakistani companies also faced a backlash in the US following a sanction imposed by the US Bureau of Industry and Security, Commerce which further affected the relationship.