South Indian veteran actress admitted to hospital

Veteran actor Jayanthi (68) was admitted to Vikram Hospital on Monday morning due to severe asthma and acute respiratory failure.

The hospital authorities said that all possible care has been extended to Jayanthi, and she is being treated for asthma by a team of doctors, headed by senior pulmonologist Dr K S Satish. The hospital had issued an official statement with the consent of the actor’s family.

Also Read: Young famous Indian television actor passes away

Jayanthi was admitted to the hospital with “chronic severe asthma and acute respiratory failure”. She was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. The family members have reportedly claimed that Jayanthi is in fact ‘recovering’.