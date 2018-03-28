virat-kohli-to-have-a-wax-statue-at-madame-tussauds

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli will soon find himself on display at the Madame Tussauds Delhi as per latest reports. Kohli will be the fourth sports legend to find a place in the prestigious museum after Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The news about the installation of Kohli’s wax statue was announced by Anshul Jain who is the General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. According to him, Virat has been a legendary player and great ambassador for the game. He also expressed his hope the Indian captain’s statue will be a major attraction for fans across the world. He said, “We are thrilled to announce the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s figure as the 23rd attraction. He holds the heart and respect of every Indian and a perfect choice to have him as our next Figure.”

The fabulous batsman was not able to hide his excitement when asked about his inclusion in the Madame Tussauds. He said, “It’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory .” Apparently, expert artists from Madame Tussauds London will be meeting Kohli soon so as to take necessary measurements and images to produce a perfect figure.

The statue will be placed in the interactive sports zone along with many other prominent sports figures.