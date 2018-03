In Bollywood world, there are a lot of actresses who earn so much money each year. Since there are a lot of beauty as well as talented actresses in Bollywood, it’s so hard to list them with their importance.

Priyanka Chopra

Vidya Balan

Kangana Ranaut

Also Read: This Bollywood actress to make her debut in Telugu as NTR’s wife

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha

Katrina Kaif