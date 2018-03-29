70mm print of Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’: displayed by Nolan

Legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan will demonstrate the 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey at the Cannes Film Festival to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary.

The film will be introduced by Nolan on May 12 as part of the Cannes Classics programme and the screening will be attended by members of Kubrick’s family, including his daughter Katharina Kubrick and his longtime producing partner and brother-in-law Jan Harlan, the festival organizers said in a statement.

“Interstellar” a remarkable sci-fi masterpiece of Christopher Nolan who adopted the fable from “2001: a Space Odyssey” by Stanley Kubrick. During the times of his film release, many people had been enquired behind the reality of the movie. Behind the particular reason for asking such a question is the ultimate perfection he bought to the film scenario and plot.

On the next day, Nolan will participate in a Cannes Masterclass during which he will discuss his award-winning filmography while explaining the magical realism and the passion for the work of Kubrick.

“One of my earliest memories of cinema is seeing Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, in 70mm, at the Leicester Square Theatre in London with my father. The opportunity to be involved in recreating that experience for a new generation, and of introducing our new unrestored 70mm print of Kubrick’s masterpiece in all its analogue glory at the Festival de Cannes, is an honour and a privilege,” Nolan said in the statement.