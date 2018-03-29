Actress and fitness enthusiast Sonali Bendre reveals her beauty secret

Actress and fitness enthusiast Sonali Bendre say that eating a healthy diet, including a handful of almonds, every day and a regular exercise regime help her stay fit.

“I have realized that to ensure my family stays healthy, it is important I stay fit and healthy myself,” said the actress while taking part at a panel discussion titled ‘Badam pe Charcha-Working Mother’s Dilemma in Ensuring the Family Health’.

The panel addressed a common conundrum working mothers face, juggling their careers and responsibilities for managing the household and their roles as mothers, wives and often daughter-in-law. Being a full-time working mother can lead to feelings of guilt and stress because of divided attention between work and family.

Also Read: See Bikini avatar pics of hot actress Tridha Choudary

“For working mothers, creating a work-life balance is critical as we must ensure we do not neglect any significant part of our lives- our children, our family’s health, our own health and fitness, our marriage and of course our careers,” said the actress, who is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR