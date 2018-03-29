Actress and fitness enthusiast Sonali Bendre reveals her beauty secret

Actress and fitness enthusiast Sonali Bendre say that eating a healthy diet, including a handful of almonds, every day and a regular exercise regime help her stay fit.

“I have realized that to ensure my family stays healthy, it is important I stay fit and healthy myself,” said the actress while taking part at a panel discussion titled ‘Badam pe Charcha-Working Mother’s Dilemma in Ensuring the Family Health’.

The panel addressed a common conundrum working mothers face, juggling their careers and responsibilities for managing the household and their roles as mothers, wives and often daughter-in-law. Being a full-time working mother can lead to feelings of guilt and stress because of divided attention between work and family.

“For working mothers, creating a work-life balance is critical as we must ensure we do not neglect any significant part of our lives- our children, our family’s health, our own health and fitness, our marriage and of course our careers,” said the actress, who is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl.