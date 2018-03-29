Actress attack: Did Manju Warrier trap Dileep?

In another development in the actor assault case, Martin, the second accused, told actors Manju Warrier, Remya Nambeesan, filmmakers Lal and Shrikumar Menon conspired together to frame actor Dileep in the case.

Martin’s revelation was made in front of media when he was brought to the court.

“Manju and director Sreekumar Menon hatched a conspiracy against Dileep. Actress Ramya Nambeesan and actor Lal are involved in it”, he said.

Martin further said that Manju received a flat in Mumbai and a role in Sreekumar’s movie ‘Odiyan’ in return. ” An innocent person like me too got trapped here”, he added.

Martin told the media, while he was being taken to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Martin worked as the car driver for the survivor of the attack. He has been accused of helping prime accused Pulsar Suni to plan the attack against his former employer. Martin was the first person to be arrested following the attack on the actor on February 16 last year.

On Wednesday, the sessions court also allowed Dileep to see the footage of the attack as requested by him in a petition. Dileep’s lawyers have questioned the authenticity of the visuals of the attack. And they have alleged that the woman’s voice in the video was different from that of the survivor.

Also Read: Actress Tridha Choudhury in his bikini avatar: See Pics