Afghan nationals arrested for gang raping Delhi woman

Two Afghan nationals arrested for gangraping Delhi woman

Afghan nationals arrested arrested for gangraping Delhi woman. The accused – identified as Jamshed Khan, 34, and Zarmal Khan, 40 – have been arrested.

Both of them were residents of city’s Ballimaran locality.

“The victim, currently residing in Haus Rani under Malviya Nagar police station had contacted us on March 26. We immediately conducted a medical examination that confirmed her allegations. An FIR was registered against the accused under six relevant sections of the IPC,” said a senior officer of the south district.

The accused have been living in the Capital since a year. They earned their livelihood from businesses of garments and dry fruits.

The victim had got married to a Kashmiri youth around five years ago and has been living here since then. The accused are friends with the victim’s husband.

They had come to her place on March 25. They had visited the house even before. It was learnt that they had been keeping an eye on her.

“As there were no one at home, that day, the accused got an opportunity and committed the crime,” the officer said. The accused were produced in a local court in Saket, where they have confessed to have committed the crime. The court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.