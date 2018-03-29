Amazing transformation of dancer Nita Ambani after 32 years: See pics

Akash Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, recently got married to Shloka in Goa. However, this function was only for family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani, daughter-in-law of India’s richest family, always remains in limelight because of her lifestyle. Moreover, her luxurious life always makes headlines especially her expensive sarees.

Also Read: Ambani’s rich daughter-in-law wore a simple dress in Engagement: See price

It’s interesting to know that before marriage, Nita was a professional dancer and worked as a teacher in a private school and her monthly salary at that time was only Rs 800.

In 1985, Nita Ambani was married to Mukesh Ambani. At that time Neeta was 21 years old. She was quite slim-trim then, but later she increased her weight to almost 90 kg.