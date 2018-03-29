These Bollywood actresses slapped co-stars for misbehaving during shooting

There are many ones who are molested or touched inappropriately by their co-stars, producers or directors. Especially there are many actresses who have suffered it. Some of the victims choose to ignore while others choose to teach a good lesson to them.

Radhika Apte

She herself revealed that while working in south Indian Cinema, a famous South Indian actor started to tickle her feet. At the same moment, she just slapped him to teach him a good lesson.

Also Read: Radhika Apte reveals she slapped a Tamil actor during shooting for this

Scarlett Wilson

Scarlett is an English model and dancer working in Indian film industry. She was also seen in the ‘Manohari’ of the film ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’. During the shooting of the song ‘Manohari’, she slapped her co-star Umakant Rai for touching her in a wrong way.

Jaya Prada

She was 80’s favorite actress as well as politician. It is said that she had slapped her co-star Dalip Tahil.