Congress MLA quits party to join BJP

Senior Congress leader and MLA Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar announced his decision to quit the ruling party and join the BJP ahead of the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka.

Guttedar, a six-time MLA from Afzalpur and a former minister, was unhappy with the party and its state leadership over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not considering him for ministership.

Guttedar, who met state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday, said he spoke to the chief minister on the phone before taking the decision.

“There was confusion over which party to join. I have decided to join the BJP under the leadership of Yeddyurappa,” Guttedar told reporters.

He said he would join the BJP in the presence of party national president Amit Shah during his visit to Mysuru on March 30 and 31.

Guttedar said many of his supporters would also join the BJP.

He said he joined the BJP “unconditionally” to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa’s leadership.