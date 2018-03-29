Congress poster spotted in Cambridge Analytica office : Smriti Irani’s tweet goes viral

Congress poster spotted in Cambridge Analytica office : Smriti Irani’s tweet hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani tweeted a photograph, originally published by The Economic Times, in which a poster of Rahul Gandhi-led party’s election symbol (hand) is seen hanging purportedly on the wall of Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexandar Nix’s London office.

“Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!” Smriti Irani tweeted.

Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!https://t.co/fUaPlMekMB pic.twitter.com/JieXqUgp3K — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 28, 2018

The Economic Times report refers to a documentary released last year by journalist and tech blogger Jamie Bartlett which shows the scribe meeting Cambridge Analytica’s now-suspended CEO Alexander Nix in his London office.

” As Bartlett enters Nix’s room, he stands up and greets him. Right behind Nix, on the wall, is a poster showing the ‘hand’ symbol of the Congress party. Below the hand is written “Congress” in bold letters. The poster carries the slogan ‘Development for all’,” the ET report said.

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of stealing Facebook data to influence elections in different parts of the world including the 2016 US presidential polls.

On Monday, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie claimed that the controversial data analytics firm “worked extensively” in India, and named Congress as its client while testifying before the UK Parliament.

On Wednesday, Wylie tweeted details that claim to expose the British consultancy’s work in India dating back to 2003.