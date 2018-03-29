Creamy Chicken Pasta – The Easter Special Recipe

One of the best Sicily tasty food to serve your loved one on this auspicious Easter day. Good to serve with any sort of food, tastes like the best. A special dish prepares for Easter or Christmas day. Tastes excellent when serving in little warm.
Ingredients for White sauce
Butter – 1 cup (+ ¼ cup)
Maida – 1 ½ tbsp
Milk – 1 cup (+ ¼ cup)
Chili Flakes – ½ tsp – 1 tsp
Pepper – ½ tsp or more
Oregano – 1 tsp
Grated cheese – ½ cup
Salt – to taste
Ingredients for Chicken Pasta in White Sauce
Pasta (Penne/ Spiral/ Elbow) – 2 cup
Chicken – ¾ cup
Mushrooms – ½ cup
Garlic – 4 cloves
Onion – 1 big
Basil leaves – few
Pepper powder – 1tbsp
Vinegar – 1 Tsp
Olive oil – as required
Chili Flakes – a pinch
Methods
Marinate the chicken with salt, little pepper and vinegar for half an hour, keep stirring it. Meanwhile, cook Pasta in water and add oil and salt as needful after it is well cooked. Drain and keep aside. Heat butter in a pan adds 1 ½ tbsp of flour. Mix well without forming lumps. Add milk and stir continuously to make smooth creamy texture. Keep the flame on low and add pepper, chili flakes, and Italian/ Pasta seasoning or oregano. Now, add the grated cheese and mix well. The sauce must be medium thick. Add little more milk to get a flowing consistency without lumps.
In a pan, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and add the marinated chicken pieces. Stir well till the color changes. Reduce the flame and cover and cook for few minutes, stirring in between. Once the chicken is cooked, transfer to another plate and in the same pan, add the finely chopped garlic (add oil if necessary). Fry for a minute and add chopped Onions. Add pepper and fry for another minute. Now, put sliced mushrooms and sauté well. Once the mushroom is done, add the cooked chicken pieces and fresh basil leaves.
Sauté for few seconds, add the cooked Pasta and combine well. Switch off the flame and pour the white sauce over it and mix well. Ready to serve.