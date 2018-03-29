Creamy Chicken Pasta – The Easter Special Recipe

One of the best Sicily tasty food to serve your loved one on this auspicious Easter day. Good to serve with any sort of food, tastes like the best. A special dish prepares for Easter or Christmas day. Tastes excellent when serving in little warm.

Ingredients for White sauce

Butter – 1 cup (+ ¼ cup)

Maida – 1 ½ tbsp

Milk – 1 cup (+ ¼ cup)

Chili Flakes – ½ tsp – 1 tsp

Pepper – ½ tsp or more

Oregano – 1 tsp

Grated cheese – ½ cup

Salt – to taste

Ingredients for Chicken Pasta in White Sauce

Pasta (Penne/ Spiral/ Elbow) – 2 cup

Chicken – ¾ cup

Mushrooms – ½ cup

Garlic – 4 cloves

Onion – 1 big

Basil leaves – few

Pepper powder – 1tbsp

Vinegar – 1 Tsp

Olive oil – as required

Chili Flakes – a pinch

Methods

Marinate the chicken with salt, little pepper and vinegar for half an hour, keep stirring it. Meanwhile, cook Pasta in water and add oil and salt as needful after it is well cooked. Drain and keep aside. Heat butter in a pan adds 1 ½ tbsp of flour. Mix well without forming lumps. Add milk and stir continuously to make smooth creamy texture. Keep the flame on low and add pepper, chili flakes, and Italian/ Pasta seasoning or oregano. Now, add the grated cheese and mix well. The sauce must be medium thick. Add little more milk to get a flowing consistency without lumps.

In a pan, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and add the marinated chicken pieces. Stir well till the color changes. Reduce the flame and cover and cook for few minutes, stirring in between. Once the chicken is cooked, transfer to another plate and in the same pan, add the finely chopped garlic (add oil if necessary). Fry for a minute and add chopped Onions. Add pepper and fry for another minute. Now, put sliced mushrooms and sauté well. Once the mushroom is done, add the cooked chicken pieces and fresh basil leaves.

Sauté for few seconds, add the cooked Pasta and combine well. Switch off the flame and pour the white sauce over it and mix well. Ready to serve.