Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that she will not reveal Rafale price

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she will not help the enemies by revealing the prices of Rafale aircraft as demanded by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. She also remarked that Rahul Gandhi will also lose in his attempt to find anything against the government as the Modi government is corruption free.

During an interview, the minister said, “Rahul Gandhi is in search of something against this government. But he will not find anything as this government is corruption free. By revealing Rafale price, I will be helping the enemy government too by revealing the avionics, the kind of weapons that are attached to it. I am sure the people of this country will understand that the motive with which Congress is asking is only to keep the pot boiling.”

The Defence Minister also took the opportunity to attack the former UPA government by saying that it too had kept many sensitive data as secret during its tenure. She asked, “Why is it that that national security has become a question now.” When quizzed about the budget for the army, the minister stressed the importance of utilisation of the allotted budget is much more significant than allocating funds.