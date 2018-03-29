Devendra Fadnavis gave clean chit to state industries minister Subhash Desai

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday gave a “clean chit” to state Industries Minister Subhash Desai, a Shiv Sena minister, who was facing a probe over accusations of impropriety in a controversy surrounding the denotification of lands acquired by the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for industrial purposes in Nashik’s Igatpuri.

He also came out in strong defence of BJP’s own cabinet ministers – Subhash Deshmukh, Sambhaji Nilangekar Patil, and Jaykumar Rawal – who have also been facing allegations of misconduct.

More than eight months after a judicial inquiry commission submitted its findings on allegations of impropriety against former BJP minister Eknath Khadse, the Chief Minister’s Office chose not to place or discuss it on the floor of the house yet again.

Later, Fadnavis, while interacting with newspersons, said, “I have already said it (even in the House) that tabling the report on Khadse saheb has no meaning now. The High Court has ordered filing of a case in the matter, based on which investigation has been undertaken, which would be brought to the notice of the High Court.”