Easter Celebrations : Here’s why it’s celebrated with eggs

Easter’s celebration date changes every year. It is one of the most important Christian celebrations and it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb.Here’s the details of celebration week.

Holy week

Holy Week in Christianity is the week just before Easter and includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

Palm Sunday: It commemorates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, when palm branches were placed in his path, before his arrest on Thursday and his crucifixion. This year it falls on March 25.

Maundy Thursday: It is the Thursday before Easter. Christians remember it as the day of the Last Supper, when Jesus washed the feet of his disciples and established the ceremony known as the Eucharist. The night of Maundy Thursday is the night on which Jesus was betrayed by his disciple, Judas Iscariot.

Good Friday: March 30. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday.

Some sources suggest that the day is “good” in that it is holy. Many don’t eat meat during Good Friday.

Holy Saturday: It is the day before Easter and the last day of Holy Week in which Christians prepare for Easter. It commemorates the day that Jesus’ body lay in the tomb.

The first Easter service takes place on the night of Holy Saturday. The idea is for people to wait and watch confidently that Christ will return at midnight. It will be celebrated on March 31.



Why do we have Easter eggs?

Today, many associate Easter with Easter eggs. The egg has many interpretations, but it is known as an ancient symbol of new life, and it has been associated with festivals celebrating spring.

From a Christian perspective, it is believed Easter eggs represent Jesus’ resurrection. The outside of the egg looks dead, but inside there is new life, which is going to break out.

Orthodox Christians dye boiled eggs red to represent the blood of Christ, according to Anne Jordan’s book, Christianity.

The tradition can be traced to early Christians of Mesopotamia, and from there it spread into Russia, and later into Europe through the churches.

Chocolate Easter eggs became popular because Easter is the end of the Lenten fast.