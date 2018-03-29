Fire in the cells of Venezuelan Police Station, 68 killed

68 people tragically died in the cells of a Venezuelan police station in the central city of Valencia on Wednesday.Families hoping for details outside the police station were dispersed with tear gas and authorities did not give information until late in the evening.

The State Prosecutors Office guarantees to deepen investigations to immediately pull out the truth about what happened in these painful events that have left dozens of Venezuelan families in sorrow, said Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab on Twitter. Venezuelan prisons are overcrowded and weapons and enriched with drugs were in good flow. Riots leaving dozens of dead are not uncommon.

“Forensic doctors are determining the number of fatalities,” Mr. Santander said. A policeman was shot in the leg and was in a stable condition and firefighters had extinguished the flames, he said. Many Venezuelan prisons are not authorized by strict law and have been for decades. Prisoners often openly wield machine guns and grenades, use drugs and leave guards powerless.