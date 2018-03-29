Google removes these dangerous apps from Play Store : Check it out

A new malware has hit the Android Google Play Store as part of a few utilities apps.

SophosLabs has detected the Andr/HiddnAd-AJ malware that after a certain time, bombard the users with ads. However, these ads are not harmless.

As per SophoLabs, this malware not only pops up advertising web pages, but can also sends Android notifications that include clickable links, to lure you into generating ad revenue for the criminals.

Here are six such apps:

QR Code Free Scan

QR Code Scanner Pro

QR Code Scan Best

QR Code / Barcode Free Scan

QR & Barcode Scanner

Smart compass

Smart QR Scanner and Generator