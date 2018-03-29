Hot Photoshoot Of Bollywood Star- Katrina Kaif: Pics & Videos

Katrina Kaif is one of the most wanted actresses of Bollywood. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. After Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, she went on to shoot Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. And now, we hear she might be roped in to play lead in Bharat as well. And yet, when she has to look her best during photo shoots, the actress makes sure to treat fans with some BTS fun and candid pictures and videos.

As we all know that Katrina Kaif is much more active in social media.She posted a video on her Instagram story and then a fun video where she is looking smoking hot on her page.

See Pics & Videos:

Hanging around ???? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:17am PDT

Moods ? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 21, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

