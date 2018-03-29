If Modi can meet Nawaz Sharif, then why can’t we meet Mamata: Shiv Sena MP

On Tuesday, Mamata met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders of some regional parties as well as NDA ally Shiv Sena to explore an option to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls, mooting a “one-to-one” fight in all the states.

“If our PM can meet Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan then why can’t we meet Mamata ji?,” said Sanjay Raut when questioned about the meeting.

The Shiv Sena MP said, in the past, she had been an important NDA member. She is not untouchable.She is an Indian and the Chief Minister of a state.

“The Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo sought to rally the regional parties against the NDA even as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who mooted a non-Congress, non-BJP coalition in national politics, said the alternative being proposed by him would be a “people’s front of India”.

Coming down heavily on the NDA-led Centre, Banerjee said issues like demonetisation and bank frauds have affected people at the grassroot level and that it was time for the BJP to “pack up and go”.

She asserted that all opposition parties should work together to oust the BJP.

Banerjee is in Delhi for three days, and will be meeting leaders of other Opposition parties

Banerjee, who also met leaders from other opposition parties like the TDP, which recently walked out of the BJP-led NDA over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, TRS, SP, RJD, BJD, NC and JMM, once again emphasised that the need of the hour is have a state-wise strategy to defeat the BJP.