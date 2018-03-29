Indigo Plane tire burst while landing, passengers safely evacuated

An Indigo aircraft burst while landing at Hyderabad airport around 11.25 pm, on Wednesday night. The aircraft was traveling from Tirupati to Hyderabad with seventy-seven people on board, safely evacuated.

Indigo in a statement said, “Flight 6E 7117 operated by an ATR (aircraft) from Tirupati to Hyderabad suffered a tire burst while landing at Hyderabad Airport. The 72 passengers and one infant and four crew members are safe.”

A fire-force team rushed to the scene as alert ground staff noticed sparks soon after touchdown. The pilot advised passengers to be calm and remain seated and assured them that there is nothing serious, said some of the passengers.

Sources at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said a couple of flights were diverted to Bengaluru and Chennai, as the Indigo aircraft got stuck on the runway, which had to be shut down for a few hours.

IndiGo had started inducting ATR planes in its fleet since last November. The airline is already facing headwind with its P&W engines on its Neo planes, of which 11 were grounded by the regulator around two weeks ago.

The airline in a statement said, “IndiGo ATR 72-600 while being ferried from Toulouse to India, with no revenue passengers on board, returned to Toulouse for technical reasons. The aircraft will conduct checks and take actions as required as is the usual practice while delivering new airplanes.”