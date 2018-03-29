ISRO successfully launches GSAT-6A communication satellite

India’s latest communication satellite GSAT-6A was on Thursday launched the on board Geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport in Sriharikota and successfully placed it in the designated orbit in yet another achievement for the ISRO.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08), fitted with indigenously developed cryogenic third stage, injected the satellite into orbit about 18 minutes after its lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Also Read : ISRO plans to launch Chandrayaan-2 mission soon

ISRO’s scientists at the mission control centre were visibly happy, patting each others’ backs and exchanging hugs once the rocket ejected the satellite into the intended orbit.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan said: “This is the sixth successful launch of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic engine. The GSAT-6A satellite was placed in its designated orbit precisely.”

“The GSAT-6A will complement GSAT-6 launched earlier. The two satellites will provide platform for advanced technologies for point-to-point communication.”

He said the GSLV rocket had major improvements to enhance its performance.