Man throws shoe at Anna Hazare after he calls off hunger strike – Watch Video

Man throws shoe at Anna Hazare after he calls off hunger strike over Lokpal
A man hurled a shoe while noted social activist Anna Hazare was on the stage and addressing a press conference in the national capital, shortly after calling off his ongoing hunger strike over a competent Lokpal on Thursday.
The man, who was identified as Rajkumar Saini, was later arrested by the Delhi Police.
Saini had demanded the construction of a wall at the border as a solution to cross-border infiltration and firing. However, it was not accepted by Anna Hazare. Upset over this, Saini hurled a shoe at Anna Hazare’s press conference to express his anger.
A video of the incident also later surfaced on the social networking platform Twitter.
#WATCH Shoe hurled at stage while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed farmers’ protest lead by Anna Hazare at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan pic.twitter.com/BmYVWPKazG
— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018