These are the married actresses who are still active in Bollywood

It is common for actresses these days to continue working even after marriage. Our actresses no longer see the ‘married’ tag to be detrimental to their careers in any way.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai got married to Amitabh Bachchan ‘s son Abhishek Bachchan and later they had a beautiful baby girl whom they named as ‘Aaradhya’.

After pregnancy, Aishwarya increased her weight and people even started trolling her on the social media for that. But she worked hard and now she looks more fit beautiful.

Kajol

Kajol is simply an evergreen star, who is endlessly beautiful. She married Ajay Devgan when she was at the peak of her career. Even after marriage, she did not stop working.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There seems to be no change in Kareena Kapoor even after her marriage. She still remains the first choice for designers like Manish Malhotra and Anamika Khanna and is still doing many films.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is known for her yoga and fitness, she is an inspiration to other women, even after marriage she keeps herself fit and beautiful.

Rani Mukerji

Rani was dating Aditya Chopra and they got married to each other and they also gave a baby girl and named her as ‘Adira’. Even after her pregnancy, Rani looks the same, beautiful and gorgeous.

Vidhya Balan

Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. She has always challenged conventions and faced them instead of running away from them. She never cared about being size zero like other actresses in the industry, instead, she manages to look beautiful and charming in her own desi style.