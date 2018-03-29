Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday in her first visit to her native country since she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman six years ago for advocating education for girls.

Malala is widely honored internationally for her bravery and activism, but the view is divided in Pakistan where some conservatives perspective her as a Western agent on a mission to shame her country.

Malala is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the four-day trip but further details have been confidential. Reported by a government official.

Malala with her parents, the 20-year-old student was escorted through Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport under strong security, according to the reports.

Malala became a global symbol and expectation for human rights after a gunman boarded her school bus in the Swat valley on October 9, 2012, asked “Who is Malala?” and gunned down her.

She was treated for her injuries in the British city of Birmingham, where she also completed her schooling even the time of treatment.