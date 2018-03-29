Priyanka Chopra’s latest magazine cover shoot- See Pic

Priyanka Chopra does not hold back in her brand new interview for the May issue of ELLE Canada, with her discussing everything from the secret to getting over failure to how she stays ambitious.

The 35-year-old has posed for the cover of Elle Canada’s May edition. The official Twitter handle of the fashion magazine shared the cover as they wrote, “@priyankachopra is our May 2018 cover star! To read the full interview, look out for the issue on newsstands April 9th. For now here’s a sneak peek”

Priyanka, who plays the role of Alex Parrish in the popular TV show ‘Quantico’, in the interview to the publication, talked about being the central protagonist. “When you see Bruce Willis saving the world and blowing up helicopters in a crisp white shirt, men don’t ask why you’re setting a standard for men to look like that. Why do women have to feel that way about it?”

She further added, “Seeing a pretty girl shouldn’t make us feel bad about ourselves. When I was younger, I didn’t see people who looked like me in magazines. That doesn’t mean I didn’t aspire to it. I got inspired by the other achievers I saw and made myself the best version of me.”

