Rahul Gandhi will release the state congress manifesto

AICC president Rahul Gandhi will release the state congress election manifesto in April. KPCC President G.Parameshwara is not known about the manifest release but if he would Karnataka will be the first, indicating the importance the high command is attaching to the state.

The KPCC manifesto committee led by senior MP M Veerappa Moily met on Wednesday to discuss programmes and assurances to be included in the manifesto. “We’ll announce programmes which are in sync with the party’s ‘Nava Karnataka’ slogan. The manifesto will take final shape in the next couple of days. In the last elections, we made 165 assurances and this time the number will be higher. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto,” Moily said.

Read More: Rahul Gandhi addresses Narendra Modi as a boss who spies

The state Congress unit on Wednesday decided to leave the decision to the high command. At a meeting of district in-charge ministers and district Congress presidents, it was decided to leave the decision to the high command.