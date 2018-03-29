Re-examination of class 10 Maths, 12 Economics papers: latest Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared that it would be conducting a re-examination of class 10 Maths paper and class 12 Economics paper following the board exam question papers after the aware of papers leaked. The CBSE would soon announce the dates of the conduct of re-examination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar about the CBSE paper leaks and expressed his displeasure. He asked the Minister to take strict action against the convicts who caused for the leakage of board question papers.

Reports of a CBSE paper being leaked on March 15 and 12th Accountancy paper had allegedly leaked on WhatsApp. Although the Delhi government did confirm the reports of CBSE class 12 Accountancy question paper leak, the board refused to say no such thing has taken place.

Days after, on March 26, reports of class 12 Economics paper being leaked just an hour before the exam emerged. CBSE had then denied any leaks and urged the students not to panic, only to accept later that the paper had indeed been leaked. The CBSE class 10 Maths paper is said to have leaked a day before the exam the on Wednesday. In fact, the CBSE chief had also received a copy of the Maths question paper on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the CBSE announced that it would be conducting a re-examination of class 10 Maths paper and class 12 Economics paper since the question paper had leaked before the exams. Following CBSE’s announcement and a complaint by the board, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the Delhi Police’ crime branch and two separate cases, one for the leaking of the class 10 Maths paper and the other for the class 12 Economics paper, were registered.

After the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar about the CBSE paper leaks and legal action against the accusers who infiltrated the leakage. Javadekar promised to take stringent measures and said that an internal inquiry was already being conducted.