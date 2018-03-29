RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav referred to AIIMS for treatment

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is accused in the fodder scam cases, on board to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for medical treatment, after the medical board of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) referred him.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday left for AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment. Lalu Prasad left for the national capital by the Rajdhani Express in the evening.

A special CBI court had on Tuesday given sanction to take the RJD chief to AIIMS for treatment, the permission granted based on reports by two medical teams.

A medical board was constituted last week in the local Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where Lalu Prasad was shifted from jail on March 17 after he complained of chest pain and discomfort.

The medical board recommended that Lalu Prasad is shifted to a higher medical center as he has multiple health-related problems which needed better care and monitoring. A second medical board on Monday recommended sending him to AIIMS for the treatment.

Lalu Yadav has been in the Ranchi jail since December 23 last year when he was accused by a special CBI court for fraudulent withdrawal from the Deoghar treasury and was subsequently awarded three-and-a-half years’ of imprisonment on January 6 this year.

On January 24, he was awarded five years of imprisonment in the Chaibasa treasury case, while on March 24 he was awarded 14 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the Dumka treasury case.