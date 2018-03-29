Sanjay Dutt hates and too angry with wife Manyata for this habit

Maanayata got married to one of the biggest stars in India, Sanjay Dutt on February 7, 2008, in a private wedding in Goa. After two years she became the mother of twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra on 21 October 2010.

If you all don’t know then you should know that Sanjay Dutt is a very possessive kind of man when it comes to his family. We all thought that he must be open-minded like the other stars, but now he is not that open minded.

Also Read: Fans abused Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata for these all revealing pictures

Maanayata Dutt posted some bold pictures on Instagram, about which Sanjay lost his calm.

As per the report, one of Sanjay Dutt’s friends told him that, cheap trolls were being made out of Manyata’s bold pictures on Instagram. His friend also told him, that it’s being assumed that Maanayata is posting these pictures to gain attention from the filmmakers. As she wants to build a career in Bollywood for which Sanjay will never agree.