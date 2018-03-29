Shocking !!! Married School teacher arrested for having sex with student at class room

Goodyear, Arizona — Police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody last week. She was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear.

A parent found text messages between Zamora and the male student, indicating sexual activity on and off campus,police said.

“The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two,” said Police.

According to records, Zamora had sex with the student three times and performed oral sex on him both in the classroom and in her car.

She texted him that “If I could quit my job and [have sex with] you all day long, I would,” according to records.